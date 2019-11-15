Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19 after going into quarantine

US President Donald Trump has said he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are now in quarantine.

The president, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, announced the news in a tweet. “We will get through this together,” he wrote.

It comes after one of his closest aides tested positive for coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old adviser to the president, was the closest aide to Mr Trump to test positive so far.

She travelled with him on Air Force One to a TV debate in Ohio this week.

Mr Trump’s physician Sean Conley released a statement, saying the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence”.

It is not clear how Mr Trump’s positive test will affect arrangements for the second presidential debate, which is scheduled for 15 October in Miami, Florida.