Trump and Biden compete with separate Q&A events

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are preparing to hold competing prime-time Q&A sessions.

The events replace a cancelled second presidential debate after Trump’s refusal to participate virtually following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Both candidates will be fielding questions from voters – Trump in Miami and Biden in Philadelphia.

The events will be broadcast on rival US networks.

Millions of early ballots have already been cast for the 3 November election.

Opinion polls suggest Biden has a 10-point advantage over Trump nationally, but his lead in some key states is narrower