World
Trump and Biden compete with separate Q&A events
October 16, 2020 1:28 pm
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are preparing to hold competing prime-time Q&A sessions. [Source: BBC]
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are preparing to hold competing prime-time Q&A sessions.
The events replace a cancelled second presidential debate after Trump’s refusal to participate virtually following his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Both candidates will be fielding questions from voters – Trump in Miami and Biden in Philadelphia.
Article continues after advertisement
The events will be broadcast on rival US networks.
Millions of early ballots have already been cast for the 3 November election.
Opinion polls suggest Biden has a 10-point advantage over Trump nationally, but his lead in some key states is narrower
Sponsored Links