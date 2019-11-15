Home

Trump and Biden clash over street violence

BBC
August 31, 2020 1:28 pm
Police restraining a man during the Portland clashes. [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have clashed over the violence that has erupted at protests in Portland, Oregon.

Trump blamed the Democrat mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, for allowing the “death and destruction of his city”.

But Biden said the president was “recklessly encouraging violence”.

Article continues after advertisement

A man was shot dead in Portland on Saturday as elsewhere in the city a pro-Trump rally clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

Portland has become a flashpoint for demonstrations against police brutality and racism since the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May triggered a wave of national and international outrage.

