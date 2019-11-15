Trump agrees to deal to allow TikTok to continue in the US

US President Donald Trump has expressed his approval of a deal that would allow Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok to continue operating in the US.

Trump told reporters he had given his “blessing” to a partnership between TikTok and US firms Oracle and Walmart.

The president had ordered the app to be banned in the US, citing national security concerns.

US security officials fear data collected by TikTok’s owner may be handed to the Chinese government.

TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, has denied accusations that it is controlled by or shares data with China’s ruling Communist Party.

Today, Trump said the deal would ensure the data of the estimated 100 million Americans who use the app was safe.

President Trump’s support for the deal comes days after his administration said it would bar people in the US from downloading TikTok through any app store from Sunday.

However, the US Commerce Department said it had now delayed this deadline for a week until 27 September in the “light of recent positive developments”.