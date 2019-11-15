Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns of Europe 'second wave' amid Spain row

Boris Johnson has warned there are signs of a “second wave” of coronavirus in Europe, as he defended a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain.

The PM said the government had to be “swift” – and hinted at further action against other countries if necessary.

But airline Jet2 said information from the government was “contradictory and often comes with little or no notice”.

It comes after the Spanish prime minister called the UK’s decision to change the rules for Spain “unjust”.

Pedro Sánchez said tourists in most regions in Spain would be safer from coronavirus than in the UK.

The UK is advising against all non-essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands. It also removed Spain and its islands from the list of countries that are exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule.

Mr Johnson said it was up to individuals to decide whether they wanted to take the risk of travelling during the pandemic.

“These are decisions for families, for individuals, about where they want to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, Germany has advised against travel to three areas of Spain.