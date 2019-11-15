World
Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
BBC
February 6, 2020 10:15 am
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump has been cleared in his impeachment trial, ending a congressional bid to oust him from office that bitterly divided the US.
The Senate, run by the president’s fellow Republicans, voted to acquit him 52-48 on charges of abuse of power and by 53-47 on obstruction of Congress.
Democrats charged Mr Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.
Article continues after advertisement
In November, Mr Trump will be the first impeached president to go for election.