Trump accepts transition to Biden must begin

Donald Trump has accepted that a formal transition can begin for US President-elect Joe Biden to take office.

The president said he was recommending a key federal agency “do what needs to be done”, even as he vowed to continue contesting the result.

The General Services Administration said it was acknowledging Biden as the “apparent winner”.

Earlier, Biden’s victory in the US state of Michigan was officially certified, in a major blow to Trump.

Trump tweeted as the GSA, which is tasked with formally beginning presidential transitions, informed the Biden camp that it would start the process.

Administrator Emily Murphy said she was making $6.3m in funds available to the president-elect.

While pledging to keep up the “good fight”, the president said: “Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”