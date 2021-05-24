Trucker protests: Ontario calls state of emergency

Ontario has declared a state of emergency in response to two weeks of protests against COVID restrictions.

The order came as demonstrations continue to shut down the Ambassador Bridge, a vital US-Canada trade link.

Blocking crucial infrastructure would be made “illegal” under the order, punishable by up to a year in jail and C$100,000 ($79,000; £58,000) in fines.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with US President Joe Biden about the border blockades.

The pair discussed their “shared challenges at the border”, Mr Trudeau said, with the prime minister promising quick action to resume trade.

Addressing Canadians on Friday, Mr Trudeau applauded Ontario’s measure and said that “everything is on the table” to ensure the demonstrations are brought to an end.

“It is it is time to go home,” he said. “The consequences are becoming more and more severe.”

Mr Trudeau insisted that the “unlawful activity” would end, but said military intervention has not yet been seriously considered.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province’s emergency order would apply to anyone impeding the movement of goods, people and services along international border crossings, airports, ports and major highways.

The Canadian province will also provide additional authority so that the personal and commercial licences of protesters who do not comply may be cancelled.

“There will be consequences, and they will be severe,” Mr Ford, a Conservative, said on Friday morning.

“To those who have attempted to disrupt our way of life by targeting our lifeline for food, fuel and goods across our borders, to those trying to force a political agenda through disruption, intimidation and chaos, my message to you is this,” Mr Ford said.

“Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the right of hundreds of thousands of workers to earn their living.”