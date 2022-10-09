Tropical Storm Julia expected to strengthen into hurricane

[Photo Credit: CBS News]

Tropical Storm Julia gained more strength moving westward in the southern Caribbean on Saturday as authorities prepared for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. It could also bring heavy rainfall to Southern Mexico early next week.

Julia’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph Saturday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centred about 55 miles east of Columbia’s Providencia Island, and 175 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua. It was moving west at 17 mph.

A storm is defined as a hurricane when its maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Julia was forecast to pass near or over Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands Saturday night on its way to landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday morning.

Julia is “expected to be a hurricane when it reaches the coast of Nicaragua overnight,” the NHC said in its latest advisory Saturday evening.

The storm could bring “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides,” to several Central American countries and Southern Mexico, the NHC wrote.

The storm’s remnants were forecast to sweep across Nicaragua and then skirt by the Pacific coasts of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala through Monday, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.

Forecasters said a greater threat than Julia’s winds were rains of 5 to 10 inches – up to 15 inches in isolated areas – that the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain early next week, the NHC said.