Tropical storm Isaias strengthens as it crawls up Florida coast

Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida’s east coast today, with the tropical storm strengthening slightly on its way up the United States’ Eastern seaboard.

Officials dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus in Florida kept a close watch on the storm that was weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm yesterday but still brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The National Hurricane Center advised at 5 p.m. ET Sunday that the storm was about 65 miles off the midpoint of Florida’s east coast, and about 410 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It was strengthening slightly with sustained winds just under a category 1 hurricane, taking a north-northwest path, according to the center.