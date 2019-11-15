Troops to be fired over Afghan killings

Australia’s defence forces have sent notices of likely dismissal to 10 special forces soldiers following last week’s damning report on the murder of 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners.

They are suspected of being accessories or witnesses to the killings, or of being dishonest in testifying.

They are separate from the 19 Special Air Service troops who could face prosecution for the murders.

Australia’s prime minister and top military commander have apologised.

Afghanistan called the murders unforgivable but welcomed last week’s report as a step towards justice.