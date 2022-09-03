Troops hand out 1.1m bottles of water in a day

[Source: BBC]

More than a million bottles of water have been handed out in less than a day to people in Jackson, Mississippi due to a long-running water supply issue.

Nearly 200,000 people in the state’s capital have been unable to use tap water for five days after flooding disabled a water treatment centre.

Officials say progress is being made to restore the supply as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches.

But locals say relief is desperately needed due to the sweltering heat.

Both Mississippi National Guard troops – who have handed out 1.1m bottles of water in 24 hours – and an army of local volunteers have been helping to get water to people who are unable to drink tap water, bathe or flush toilets.

“It’s been awful going without water,” Shirley Barnes told the BBC as she queued for more bottles on Friday. “It’s been a horrific experience.”

“Trying to do your normal routines, that’s been the hardest. Trying to boil water. Washing your face, taking your bath, cooking. It’s like you living back in the caveman days.”

“I never thought I would be in this predicament, but here we are,” she added.

Debbie Upchurch, a local church volunteer, has been bringing bottled water to Jackson to distribute to locals.

Her daughter, a teacher in the community, has not been able to hold classes in-person this week and has been teaching online instead.

“Right now they can’t meet for class because there’s no water to cook with or [for] the restrooms,” she said. “Sometimes that’s the only meal they have, is what they have at breakfast and lunch at the schools.”

First Lieutenant Roman Ramirez from the Mississippi National Guard told the BBC that his site was staffed with 44 soldiers who had distributed around 80,000 bottles by midday on Friday.

“There’s a lot of emotion for the citizens here, but our job is just to show up and help where we can – give as much water as we can,” he said.