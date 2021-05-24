Home

Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|
World

Troops could stay beyond August 31

CNN
August 19, 2021 1:16 pm

President Joe Biden has suggested for the first time that he’s willing to keep US forces in Afghanistan until all American citizens who want to leave are out of the country.

However, he stopped short of making the same commitment to the United States’ Afghan partners.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden said Americans should expect all US citizens in Afghanistan to be evacuated by August 31, the deadline the administration has set for ending the nation’s longest war.

Asked if Americans should understand that US forces may be in Afghanistan past August 31, the President responded by saying No and Americans should understand that the country is going to try and get it done before August 31.

But, he added, if there were American citizens left, troops going to stay until they get them all out.

