Troops could stay beyond August 31

President Joe Biden has suggested for the first time that he’s willing to keep US forces in Afghanistan until all American citizens who want to leave are out of the country.

However, he stopped short of making the same commitment to the United States’ Afghan partners.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden said Americans should expect all US citizens in Afghanistan to be evacuated by August 31, the deadline the administration has set for ending the nation’s longest war.

Asked if Americans should understand that US forces may be in Afghanistan past August 31, the President responded by saying No and Americans should understand that the country is going to try and get it done before August 31.

But, he added, if there were American citizens left, troops going to stay until they get them all out.