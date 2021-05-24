Tribal violence kills 24 in Sudan’s Darfur: Aid group

Tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs killed at least 24 people on Sunday in Sudan’s western Darfur region, an aid group said.

The fighting grew out of a financial dispute late on Saturday between two individuals in the Krinding camp for displaced persons in West Darfur province, said Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur.

Regal said Arab fighters known as Popular Defence Forces attacked the camp early on Sunday, torching and looting properties. At least 35 others were wounded, he said.

The latest incident was the latest bout of inter-communal violence to rock the conflict-stricken region.

A hashtag that reads “Krinding is bleeding” in Arabic was trending on Twitter on Sunday, with users posting footage purportedly showing burned houses and bodies wrapped in burial shrouds.

The camp is located four kilometres (2.5 miles) east of the provincial capital of Genena, and houses displaced people from the African Masalit tribe, who have been forced to leave their homes during the Darfur conflict.

The violence in Krinding was the latest to rock West Darfur in recent weeks. Last month, a land dispute between Arabs and non-Arabs in the Jebel Moon area led to bloody clashes that left at least 17 people dead and 12 others wounded.