World
Travel restrictions, border shutdowns by country
Aljazeera
March 19, 2020 5:42 pm
The coronavirus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the World Health Organization [Source: Aljazeera]
Countries around the world have taken drastic measures, including border closures, in an attempt to curb COVID-19.
Countries around the world are increasingly adopting sweeping measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, including shutting down airports, imposing travel restrictions and completely sealing their borders.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has been labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Article continues after advertisement