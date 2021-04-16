Travel bubble may strand passengers unable to transit through Australia

New Zealanders in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands could find themselves stranded with no transit through Australia when the travel bubble starts.

There are no direct flights home for those wanting to return from the Pacific nations, where more than 100 New Zealanders are registered with SafeTravel.

The travel bubble officially begins ON Monday, there will be ‘green zone’ flights that only carry passengers who have come from Australia and are flown by crew who have not been on any high-risk routes for a set period of time.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone transiting through Australia needs permission to complete 14 days of managed isolation there before boarding a flight.