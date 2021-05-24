Home

World

Trapped Ukrainians 'starving to death'

@BBCWorld
April 16, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: BBC News]

The United Nations is appealing for access to Ukrainians trapped in war zones after it said people in besieged areas were starving to death.

The World Food Programme (WFP) based in Rome says it has delivered aid to 1.4 million people in Ukraine since the war began, but it needs safe access to deliver food to 2.3 million people this month.

It said it had not been allowed access to the southern port city of Mariupol, where Russia has been accused of trying to starve its population of 300,000 into surrendering, and the heavily shelled city of Mykolaiv, east of Odessa.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s one thing when people are suffering from the devastation of war. It’s another thing when they’re being starved to death,” WFP executive director David Beasley said in a statement.

More than seven million people are displaced inside Ukraine with the normal supply chains to deliver food to the population “broken down in many areas”, WFP said.

Almost 1.5 million people have no access to running water and more than 4.5 million could lose it due to damage to water pipes or electricity lines, Ukraine’s ombudsman for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, added.

