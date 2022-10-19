Trains canceled and schools affected as nationwide strikes hit France

[Source: CNN]

Only about half the trains on regional and intercity lines were running Tuesday in France and Eurostar canceled some services between London and Paris, as a strike by energy workers spilled over into other sectors of the economy.

French unions called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, expanding a weeks-long refineries strike that has caused fuel shortages and miles-long lines at gas stations.

Workers, who now also include teachers, are asking for higher salaries amid rising living costs.

Article continues after advertisement

According to France’s education ministry, nearly 10% of high school teachers were on strike Tuesday.

French nuclear giant EDF says just over 16% of its workers were on strike as of midday Tuesday, which could delay maintenance work on reactors.