Toyah Cordingley: Will reward help find her killer?

Toyah Cordingley's death shocked Australia. [Source: BBC]

A long, beautiful stretch of sand in Australia’s tropical far north, Wangetti Beach, was Toyah Cordingley’s favourite beach.

It is also where she died, in what has been called a “frenzied and brutal and sadistic” attack.

The 24-year-old had gone to the beach to walk her dog on 21 October 2018, as she had done countless times before, but never came home.

The next morning her father found her “messed up” body half buried in sand dunes. Her beloved dog was tied up nearby, unharmed.

Four years on, Australian authorities are appealing for the public’s help in an international hunt to find the man they believe killed Toyah – Rajwinder Singh.

The nurse lived in Innisfail but is originally from Buttar Kalan, Punjab, India. He left behind his job, wife and their three children when he fled Australia hours after Toyah’s body was discovered.

Media reports quote witnesses saying they saw Mr Singh acting suspiciously with scratches and bite-marks on the day of Toyah’s murder.

Australian and Indian officials have agreed on an extradition order, but have been so far unable to locate the 38-year-old.

And so Queensland Police last week announced a record reward – A$1m (£563,000) or 53m Indian rupees – for anyone with information that leads to his arrest.

“We know that people know this person, they know where this person is and we’re asking those people to do the right thing,” Police Minister Mark Ryan told reporters on Thursday.

“This person is accused of a very heinous crime; a crime which has ripped a family apart.”

‘Everyone knew her’

Detectives have offered few details about how Toyah died, but it has been reported that she had “vicious” and “visible” injuries when she was found on the beach 40km north of Cairns.

Police have said they believe the attack may have been sexually motivated.

Locals were shocked that such a horrific killing could happen in the idyllic, friendly neighbourhood, MP Warren Entsch told 60 Minutes.

And they were outraged that it could happen to such a well-known and beloved member of the close-knit community.

“Everyone knew who she was,” local councillor Michael Kerr told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Described as friendly and bright, Toyah was best known for her passion for animals.

“She touched so many people in a short time, she was that type of person,” said Mr Kerr, who managed an animal shelter she volunteered at.

Toyah’s death came at a time of growing concern about the safety of young women in Australia amid a spate of murders.