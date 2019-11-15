Towns and villages flooded after further rain

Dozens of homes have been flooded and villages left under water after parts of England were again deluged by rain.

The Environment Agency has issued 79 flood warnings for the South, Midlands, East and Yorkshire, meaning immediate action is needed.

A mother and her three sons had to be saved after their car got stuck in flood water in Buckinghamshire.

And rivers including the Medway in Kent, Cuckmere in East Sussex and Loddon in Berkshire burst their banks.

The mother and her family were rescued in Edgcott, near Aylesbury, on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, homes and gardens were damaged when a tornado hit Surrey, earlier on Saturday.