Town 'shattered' amid stabbings manhunt

Two days after a deadly stabbing spree in Saskatchewan, the surviving suspect’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Police said Myles Sanderson may have been seen on the James Smith Cree Nation, before reversing themselves hours later in a province-wide alert.

He has been the target of a major police manhunt since Sunday after an attack that left 11 people dead and 18 injured.

The attack has rocked the otherwise peaceful Canadian region.

Police have warned people to “take appropriate precautions” in an alert sent to mobile phones in the area.

Tuesday’s false alarm will probably do little to calm the tension felt in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the victims were found, and the nearby town of Weldon, which is mourning the loss of 77-year-old longtime resident Wes Petterson.

In Weldon, a small town of some 200 residents with gravel streets, a neat grid of single-storey homes, two churches, a post office and corner store, most doors remain shut, though there is plenty of media present.

Residents are “right now, pushing up against the glass, looking out their windows”, said Ruby Works, one of the few Weldon residents willing to speak to visiting media.

“Everyone is shattered.”

The nearby James Smith Cree Nation has also issued a plea for privacy and time to mourn, and some media have been asked to leave.