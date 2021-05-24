TotalEnergies will stop buying oil from Russia

French energy giant TotalEnergies said it would stop buying Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 at the latest, according to a news release from the company.

The statement said given the worsening situation in Ukraine and the existence of alternative sources of supply for Europe, TotalEnergies has unilaterally decided not to enter into or renew any contracts for the purchase of Russian oil and oil products, in order to stop all purchases of Russian oil or oil products as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest.

The company however cautioned that it will continue to purchase natural gas from Russia.

The company said it will mobilize oil products from other places, especially diesel produced by the Satorp refinery in Saudi Arabia.

TotalEnergies’s contracts for Russian oil account for 12% of Russia’s diesel imports to the European Union in 2021.