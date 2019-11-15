World
Toronto shooting victims file $114m lawsuit against Smith & Wesson
December 18, 2019 6:25 am
Toronto’s Danforth Avenue shooting victims have launched a class action lawsuit against US gun maker Smith & Wesson.
A statement of claim filed in a Canadian court alleges the gunmaker was negligent for not incorporating “smart gun” technology in the firearm used in the shooting.
The proposed class action is seeking C$150m ($114m; £87m) in damages.
Two people were killed and 13 injured in the attack on 22 July, 2018.
Smart gun technology prevents unauthorised users from firing a weapon by using different forms of identification, like finger or palm prints, or other locking devices.