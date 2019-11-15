Tornado hits Chertsey as England remains on weather alert

A tornado has hit Surrey as more than 90 flood warnings remain in place across southern and eastern England, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

One Chertsey resident said it blew the roof off her conservatory. Firefighters said homes and cars were also damaged.

More downpours are expected with 30mm of rain forecast, prompting a severe warning across southern England until noon on Sunday.

Some 96 flood warnings and 232 flood alerts are in place.

Motorists embarking on the Christmas getaway are being advised to check their routes in advance.

The Met Office confirmed a tornado had struck the Chertsey area.

Crews were called at about 10:30 GMT “to a high wind incident affecting a number of houses in the Chertsey area,” Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

Four fire engines and two aerial ladders were sent and they worked to “make houses safe from damage to roofs”.

Chertsey resident Verity Boultwood said the tornado blew the roof off her conservatory.

“In the past it has withstood bad weather. Luckily nobody was hurt and my partner has managed to fix it.

“One of my neighbours has smashed windows. Trampolines have flown across the gardens here.”