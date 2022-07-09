Tories vie for leadership as race to replace PM begins

[Source: BBC]

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt is considering a Tory leadership bid as the race to succeed Boris Johnson heats up following his dramatic resignation.

Allies claim Mr Hunt is attracting a lot of support from Tory colleagues.

Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat and Attorney General Suella Braverman have already announced plans to stand.

Mr Johnson was forced out as Tory leader after a cabinet revolt over his leadership but wants to stay on as PM until the party chooses a successor.

Opposition parties and some Tories want him to go now – but that appears unlikely to happen and prime ministers have stayed on during leadership transitions in the past.

He has appointed a new cabinet line-up, replacing ministers that resigned in protest at his leadership, and has told them he will not ask them to make major policy decisions until a new leader is in place.