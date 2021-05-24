Home

World

Top US judges signal support for abortion limits

| @BBCWorld
December 2, 2021 10:10 am
[Source: BBC]

The US Supreme Court appears poised to accept a Mississippi law that would bar abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.

In a hearing into the case on Wednesday, conservative justices hinted with their comments that a majority backed upholding the law.

A ruling on the law, expected in June, may see millions of women lose abortion access.

Article continues after advertisement

The court has not previously upheld abortion bans before about 24 weeks.

Both sides of the debate regard this case, known as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, as an all-or-nothing fight over abortion rights, with nationwide consequences.

Lawyers defending the Mississippi law have explicitly asked the court to overturn two previous landmark decisions regarding abortion.

The first, 1973’s Roe v Wade, gave women in the US an absolute right to an abortion in the first three months of pregnancy, and limited rights in the second trimester.

Nearly two decades later, in Planned Parenthood v Casey, the court ruled that states could not place an “undue burden” on women seeking abortions before a foetus could survive outside the womb, at about 24 weeks.

In the years since, the “foetal viability” standard has acted as a red line in abortion law, preventing any bans on abortion before this time.

But anti-abortion campaigners hope the current ideological makeup of the court has created a new opening. The court, reshaped by three appointments under former President Donald Trump, has been called the most conservative-leaning in modern US history.

