World
Top US health official Fauci warns of 'disturbing' new US surge
BBC news
June 24, 2020 4:46 pm
Dr Anthony Fauci
America’s top infectious disease expert has told lawmakers that the US is seeing a “disturbing surge” in coronavirus infections in some states.
A panel of health officials, including Dr Anthony Fauci, said the next few days will be crucial to stem the new outbreaks.
Cases are climbing rapidly across a number of US states.
The four top experts also testified they were never told by President Donald Trump to “slow down” testing.
Their comments come after Trump told a weekend rally in Oklahoma that he had asked his team to do less testing to help keep official case counts down.
The other three officials – representing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services – also disputed Trump’s comment, saying they had never been directed to slow testing.