Top US health official Fauci warns of 'disturbing' new US surge

America’s top infectious disease expert has told lawmakers that the US is seeing a “disturbing surge” in coronavirus infections in some states.

A panel of health officials, including Dr Anthony Fauci, said the next few days will be crucial to stem the new outbreaks.

Cases are climbing rapidly across a number of US states.

Article continues after advertisement

The four top experts also testified they were never told by President Donald Trump to “slow down” testing.

Their comments come after Trump told a weekend rally in Oklahoma that he had asked his team to do less testing to help keep official case counts down.

The other three officials – representing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services – also disputed Trump’s comment, saying they had never been directed to slow testing.