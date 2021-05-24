Home

MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Top US general wants more troops for Eastern Europe

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2022 12:50 pm
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. [Source: Getty Images]

A top US general and Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, told US lawmakers that the US should look into sending more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.

In his first testimony to Congress since the invasion began, Milley says the US troops should cycle through bases created by Nato partners, rather than remain stationed there in a permanent capacity.

He went on to call the war in Ukraine “the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe and perhaps the world in my 42 years of service in uniform”.

Milley says despite the horrific assault on the institutions of freedom, it is heartening to see the world rally and say never again to war in Europe.

