Top US general wants more troops for Eastern Europe

A top US general and Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, told US lawmakers that the US should look into sending more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.

In his first testimony to Congress since the invasion began, Milley says the US troops should cycle through bases created by Nato partners, rather than remain stationed there in a permanent capacity.

He went on to call the war in Ukraine “the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe and perhaps the world in my 42 years of service in uniform”.

Milley says despite the horrific assault on the institutions of freedom, it is heartening to see the world rally and say never again to war in Europe.