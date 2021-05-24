Top US general meets virtually with NATO military leaders

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley took part in a virtual meeting of NATO’s Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence on Monday .

This is amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a readout from Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said.

The leaders discussed “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is undermining global security,” the readout said. “The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies.”

The US has sent additional troops and military assets to NATO countries in the past few weeks as the situation in Ukraine has worsened.

The Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of 7,000 US service members to Europe on Feb. 25, a senior defense official told reporters.