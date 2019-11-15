Home

Top British diplomat missing after going for a run

May 12, 2020 10:55 am
Police in Hampshire have issued a new appeal for information about a top British diplomat who has been missing since he went for a run last week.

People in and around the Bentley area of Farnham were urged to check sheds and gardens to help in the search for Richard Morris, 52, who has a distinctive birthmark on his face.

Police also appealed for any CCTV footage that might offer clues on what happened to the married father-of-three, as the Foreign Office says it is “extremely worried” about his disappearance.

Mr Morris, who is due to become the UK’s high commissioner to Fiji in July, was last seen at around 10.30am on 6 May when he left his home in Bentley.

A diplomatic colleague said his disappearance was very out of character. Mr Morris’s previous diplomatic posting was as ambassador to Nepal.
Hampshire Police issued an appeal for information on the day he went missing. It noted that he has a port wine birthmark on his face, is white, 6ft tall, with greying hair and a beard.

“His family are understandably concerned for his welfare,” the statement said.

