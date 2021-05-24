Tonga tsunami: Body of Briton Angela Glover found, says brother

The body of a British woman swept away by the tsunami in Tonga has been found, her brother says.

Nick Eleini told broadcasters the family was “devastated” after Angela Glover died trying to rescue her dogs.

It is the first known death in the disaster, caused when an underwater volcano erupted, sending a tsunami towards the Pacific island nation.

But communications have been badly damaged, making it hard to establish the scale of the destruction.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano, which erupted on Saturday, was about 40 miles (65km) north of Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa, where Angela and her husband James had made their home.

Speaking outside their mother’s home in Hove, Mr Eleini said he understood Angela’s body was found by her husband.

Brighton-born Angela, 50, had been living in Tonga since marrying James, he said, and they became “well-loved by locals and ex-pats alike”.

“Angela and James loved their life in Tonga and adored the Tongan people. In particular, they loved the Tongan love of family and Tongan culture,” he said.

Mr Eleini said his sister was “a beautiful woman” who “would walk into a room and just light it up with her presence”.

“Angela was the heart of our family, she was the emotional heart of our family,” he said. “I will miss her and I will think of her every day until the day I die. My mother is just broken at the moment, she is just absolutely shattered.”

After they married in 2015 and moved to Tonga, James began running a tattoo parlour called the Happy Sailor, employing and training Tongans, while Angela founded the Tongan Animal Welfare Society, Mr Eleini said.

She had “a deep love of dogs” and her organisation sheltered and rehabilitated stray animals before trying to find homes for them, he added.

“The uglier the dog, the more she loved it. She just loved them all, she was totally dedicated to it.”

She had worked in London in the advertising industry before starting a new life in the south Pacific.