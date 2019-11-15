Tom Hanks writes to boy called Corona who said he was bullied

US actor Tom Hanks has replied to a letter and sent the gift of a Corona-brand typewriter to an Australian boy who was bullied because of his name – Corona.

Corona De Vries, 8, wrote to the Toy Story actor and his wife Rita Wilson after they fell sick with the virus in Queensland.

“I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus,” the boy wrote. “Are you OK?”

He added that he loved his name but was being called “coronavirus” at school.

“I get very sad and angry when people call me this,” he wrote.

In response, Hanks replied with a letter that began: “Dear Friend Corona”.

“You letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful! Thank you for being such a good friend – friends make friends feel good when they are down.”