Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to LA after recovering from COVID-19

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to their Los Angeles home after recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The superstar couple were the first high-profile names to test positive for COVID-19 earlier in March. The 63-year-olds were quarantined for two weeks in Australia, where Hanks was shooting an Elvis Presley biopic.

Hanks has kept his 8.7 million Instagram followers updated with their quarantine journey, saying the couple felt “much the same” one week after their diagnosis.

“Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch,” the Forrest Gump star shared last week.

Now, the Hanks household has returned to Los Angeles via private jet and glamorous Range Rover. The couple will have to comply with California’s stringent self-isolation measures, which includes staying at home unless absolutely necessary.

Other celebrities who have contracted the virus include Luther star Idris Elba, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and reportedly disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Prince Charles has also shown mild symptoms.