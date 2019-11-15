Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson officially become Greek citizens

American movie stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially become citizens of Greece, the country’s prime minister has announced.

The couple posed for a picture with their new passports alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife.

The PM posted the picture on Instagram on Saturday.

Hanks and Wilson “are now proud Greek citizens”, he wrote.

Greek media said the meeting took place on Paros, an island in the Aegean Sea.

Hanks, Wilson and their children were granted honorary Greek citizenship last year for their role in bringing attention to a devastating wildfire near Athens in July 2018.

The wildfire ripped through the seaside village of Mati, killing more than 100 people.