Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|People in HART communities remain vigilant|Telehealth platform to help patients in the west|Lami residents on high alert|Transmission allows for virus to become stronger|Land restoration will contribute to COVID-19 economic recovery|More alcohol related arrests recorded|Nausori Health Centre closed|9,067 Fijians registered to return home|120 local businesses to be assisted|New Zealand workers assist Fijian families|Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|
Full Coverage

World

Tokyo 2020: State of emergency to be lifted in Japan's capital

BBC
June 18, 2021 9:14 am
The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later Source: BBC

The state of emergency in Tokyo is to be lifted, five weeks before the start of the Olympic Games.

Emergency Covid-19 restrictions have been in place in Japan’s capital and other prefectures since late April amid a surge in infections, but will be lifted on Sunday.

These include limiting spectator numbers at big events.

The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August.

There are fears that the Games may trigger a surge in coronavirus infections.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.