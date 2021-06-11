Tokyo 2020: State of emergency to be lifted in Japan's capital

The state of emergency in Tokyo is to be lifted, five weeks before the start of the Olympic Games.

Emergency Covid-19 restrictions have been in place in Japan’s capital and other prefectures since late April amid a surge in infections, but will be lifted on Sunday. However, some “quasi-emergency” measures will remain in some areas, including Tokyo, until 11 July.

These include limiting spectator numbers at big events.

The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August.

There are fears that the Games may trigger a surge in coronavirus infections.