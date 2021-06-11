World
Tokyo 2020: State of emergency to be lifted in Japan's capital
BBC
June 18, 2021 9:14 am
The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later Source: BBC
The state of emergency in Tokyo is to be lifted, five weeks before the start of the Olympic Games.
Emergency Covid-19 restrictions have been in place in Japan’s capital and other prefectures since late April amid a surge in infections, but will be lifted on Sunday.
These include limiting spectator numbers at big events.
The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, while the Paralympics follow a month later, from 24 August.
There are fears that the Games may trigger a surge in coronavirus infections.
Advertisement