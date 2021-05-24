Home

World

Time to consider mandatory jabs, EU chief says

| @BBCWorld
December 2, 2021 10:04 am
[Source: BBC]

European Union countries should consider mandatory vaccination to combat COVID and the Omicron variant, the head of its Commission has said.

Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines would be crucial in the fight against the “highly contagious” new variant.

Some two dozen countries have reported cases of Omicron, and the EU has tightened travel restrictions since it was first reported earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

European countries have also been facing a wider spike in cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO), meanwhile, said early signs were that most cases of the Omicron variant were “mild”.

On Wednesday, Ms von der Leyen said it was “understandable and appropriate” for EU members to discuss forced COVID vaccinations given that a third of the bloc’s population was unvaccinated.

Only individual EU states can enforce vaccine mandates and some are already taking steps in that direction.

Austria has announced compulsory COVID vaccinations from February next year, while Greece is fining all unvaccinated over-60s €100 (£85) a month.

Germany’s incoming Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has said he supports compulsory jabs. In an interview with Bild television, Mr Scholz said he wanted compulsory vaccinations from March and also said a faster rollout of booster jabs was needed.

