World

Tigrayan forces claim to capture new town of Kombolcha

AlJAZEERA
November 1, 2021 9:40 am

Tigrayan fighters make a new advance southwards as Ethiopian troops battle to secure the strategic city of Dessie.

Tigrayan forces said on Sunday they seized another strategic town in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

The fighters captured Kombolcha and its airport, said Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The capture of Kombolcha would be a strategic gain for the Tigrayan fighters against the Ethiopian military and its allies, who are trying to dislodge the Tigrayans from the Amhara region.

The large town is about 380km (235 miles) from the capital, Addis Ababa, and is the furthest south in Amhara that the TPLF has reached since pushing into the region in July. It suggested the TPLF was heading closer to the Ethiopian capital.

The spreading conflict threatens to further destabilise Africa’s second most populous nation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to join the fight against the TPLF after Tigrayan forces said they took Kombolcha, which is on a highway linking the capital of the landlocked nation to the port of Djibouti.

“Our people should march … with any weapon and resources they have to defend, repulse and bury the terrorist TPLF,” Abiy said in a Facebook post.

