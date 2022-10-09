Three shot dead in Iran protests

There have been shows of solidarity around like this one in Chile last month [Photo Credit: BBC News]

At least three people have been shot dead after protesters in Iran clashed with security forces in new unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Two were killed in Sanandaj, including a man shot in his car after he sounded his horn in support of protesters.

A video shared online shows a woman shot in the neck lying unconscious on the ground in Mashhad.

Ms Amini was detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly not covering her hair properly.

The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in custody on 16 September, three days after her arrest.

In Sanandaj, a police official said a man had been killed by “counter-revolutionaries”, the state news agency IRNA reports

On Friday, Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organisation said Ms Amini had died from multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia and not from blows to the head.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed since the protests in the Islamic Republic began on 17 September.

Shops in several cities have shut in support of the protesters, including in Tehran’s bazaar where some set fire to a police kiosk and chased the security forces away.

The protests reaching the bazaar in Tehran will ring alarm bells with Iranian leaders who have counted the merchants as among their supporters.