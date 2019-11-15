Home

Three police officers make first court appearance over Floyd death

| @BBCWorld
June 5, 2020 6:25 am

As George Floyd’s memorial service continues, three Minneapolis police officers have appeared in court over his death.

Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

If convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison. Their bail has been set at $1m (£792,000).

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder and is due to appear separately in court on 8 June.

