World

Three new community Covid-19 cases in Sydney cluster

TVNZ
June 20, 2021 6:05 pm
[Source: AP]

New South Wales has recorded three new locally-acquired Covid-19 cases bringing the cluster in Sydney’s eastern suburbs to nine as Queensland records a single new locally-acquired case.

Two new local cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, one of which was revealed by health authorities yesterday. The other case was a close contact of the previously-recorded case.

However, NSW Health said today that two additional cases in the Sutherland Shire in southern Sydney were recorded after the 8pm deadline. They were both close contacts of previously-reported cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The growing Bondi cluster has prompted new mask-wearing rules, announced by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today.

