Three more cases confirmed in Japan

February 5, 2020 6:39 am

Japan’s Ministry of Health announced three more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total to 23.

One of the three, a Japanese woman in her 50s, came back to Japan from Wuhan on a government chartered flight.

The second case is a woman in her 30s, who also traveled from Wuhan.

The third is a man in his 50s who traveled from Wuhan to Japan.

“The third case has already left Japan as his initial test showed negative,” Japan’s Health Ministry reported, adding that continued analysis of his sputum gave a positive result.

