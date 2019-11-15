Home

Three killed in 'Islamist terrorist' stabbings

@BBCWorld
October 30, 2020 7:35 am
Police gunshots heard as three killed in Nice 'Islamist terrorist' stabbings. [Source: BBC]

Three people have died in a knife attack at a church in Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron said was an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

He said France would not surrender its core values after visiting the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city. An extra 4,000 troops are being deployed to protect churches and schools.

In Nice, one elderly victim was “virtually beheaded”, officials said. Another woman and a man also died.

Article continues after advertisement

A male suspect was shot and detained.

Anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation into the attack and France has raised its national security alert to its highest level.

