Donald Trump in India: Three killed in Delhi protest before visit

Three people have been killed in Delhi in protests over India’s controversial new citizenship law, hours before a visit by US President Donald Trump.

A policeman and two Muslim civilians died in the capital’s deadliest day since the new law was passed last year.

Vehicles were set alight in the clashes, between supporters and opponents of the law, which critics say targets India’s 200 million Muslims.

Parts of the city remain tense as Trump prepares for talks tomorrow.

Yesterday the US leader, who is on his first official trip to India, visited the Taj Mahal with his wife Melania.

Earlier in the day they had flown in to a colourful reception by huge crowds in Gujarat, the home state of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.