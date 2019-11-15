Three households can mix over Christmas in UK

Up to three households will be able to meet up during a five-day Christmas period of 23 to 27 December, leaders of the four UK nations have agreed.

People can mix in homes, places of worship and outdoor spaces, and travel restrictions will also be eased.

But a formed “Christmas bubble” must be “exclusive” and would not be able to visit pubs or restaurants together.

The leaders urged people to “think carefully about what they do” to keep the risk of increased transmission low.

The measures will see travel restrictions across the four nations, and between tiers and levels, lifted to allow people to visit families in other parts of the UK.