Three feared dead after Forbury Gardens incident

At least three people have died and others are injured after a stabbing in a park in Reading, sources say.

Security sources have told the BBC a man arrested at the scene is thought to be Libyan.

Counter terrorism officers are at the scene, but the motive for the attack has not yet been confirmed.

The attack happened at Forbury Gardens at about 19:00 BST but neither the number of injured or fatalities have been officially confirmed by police.

Sources told the BBC that police were looking at terror as a possible motivation for the attack.

A man has been arrested at the scene and is now in custody, Thames Valley Police said.

One eyewitness told the BBC he saw a man move from group to group stabbing people in the park.