Three dead, two others wounded in University of Virginia shooting

[Source: CNN News]

Police have in custody a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other people late Sunday at the school’s main campus in Charlottesville as a bus returned from a class field trip, school officials said.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. told reporters Monday morning as an hourslong manhunt came to an end and authorities lifted a lockdown order.

Those killed were Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, all members of the UVA football team, university President Jim Ryan said. The two wounded students are being treated at UVA Medical Center, with one in critical condition and the other in good condition, he said, declining to name them.

Monday classes at the university are canceled, as are those at Charlottesville City Schools, the K-12 district said in a letter to families.

The shelter-in-place alert went out around 10:40 p.m. after a shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, the University of Virginia Police Department tweeted. Police in an initial tweet identified the shooting site as a parking garage that’s across the road from the university’s drama building and a stone’s throw from the band building, the fine arts library and the school of architecture.

Police have not offered a motive for the attack.

At least 68 shootings have unfolded this year on US school grounds, including 15 on college campuses, CNN finds, with at least one person shot in each case, not including the shooter. The deadliest school shooting in modern US history remains the 2007 attack at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, where a 23-year-old student killed 32 people before dying by suicide.

The shooting at the Charlottesville campus is also one of nearly 600 mass shootings in the US this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN tallies cases in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

The suspect is listed on UVA’s athletics website as a football player in 2018 who as a freshman did not participate in any games. Jones attended Varina High School and Petersburg High School, where he played football as a linebacker and running back, according to his university athletics bio. While in high school, Jones was Key Club president and a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society, the bio says.

UVA students early Monday were told to “take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active,” vice president and chief student affairs officer Robyn Hadley said in an email to UVA’s student body.