Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven

BBC
August 13, 2020 10:42 am
[Source: BBC]

Three people, including the driver and a conductor, have died after a passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire.

The third victim was a passenger, ScotRail has confirmed.

It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.

A major incident was declared and about 30 emergency service vehicles were called to the scene.

It involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.

Six people have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

