Three dead after passenger train derails near Stonehaven
BBC
August 13, 2020 10:42 am
Three people, including the driver and a conductor, have died after a passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire.
The third victim was a passenger, ScotRail has confirmed.
It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.
A major incident was declared and about 30 emergency service vehicles were called to the scene.
It involved the 06:38 ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street.
Six people have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be serious.