Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia’s Sulawesi

At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres northeast of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Thousands of residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, the statement said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the governor’s office were severely damaged.

[Source: Reuters]