World
Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia’s Sulawesi
January 15, 2021 1:05 pm
[Source: sabc news]
At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.
The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres northeast of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Thousands of residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, the statement said.
Article continues after advertisement
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the governor’s office were severely damaged.
[Source: Reuters]
Sponsored Links