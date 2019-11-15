World
Three charged with hanging rainbow flags off statues
BBC
August 6, 2020 12:05 pm
A statue of astronomer Copernicus was decked out with a rainbow flag and an anarchist face mask. [Source: BBC]
Three people accused of hanging LGBT rainbow flags off statues in Warsaw have been arrested and charged.
Polish police charged them with desecrating monuments and offending religious feelings.
Activists protesting against the anti-LGBT policies of President Andrzej Duda hung the flags off statues of Jesus Christ, the astronomer Copernicus and the Warsaw mermaid.
They also dressed them in pink face masks bearing the anarcho-queer symbol.
