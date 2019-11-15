Three charged with hanging rainbow flags off statues

Three people accused of hanging LGBT rainbow flags off statues in Warsaw have been arrested and charged.

Polish police charged them with desecrating monuments and offending religious feelings.

Activists protesting against the anti-LGBT policies of President Andrzej Duda hung the flags off statues of Jesus Christ, the astronomer Copernicus and the Warsaw mermaid.

Article continues after advertisement

They also dressed them in pink face masks bearing the anarcho-queer symbol.