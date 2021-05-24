Three bodies found after days of unrest in Solomon Islands

The bodies of three people have been discovered in a burnt-out building in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, police said on Saturday, the first reported deaths after days of rioting in the restive city.

The charred bodies were discovered in a store in the Chinatown district, which has been a target for looters and protesters. A security guard told AFP news agency he found the bodies in two rooms late on Friday.

Police said forensic teams had launched an investigation and were still on the scene but that the cause of the deaths was unclear.

More than 100 people had been arrested for rioting, police said on Saturday, as residents began to assess the damage left by days of unrest.

An overnight curfew has been imposed on the restive capital after three days of violence that saw the prime minister’s home come under attack and swathes of the city reduced to smouldering ruins. The 7pm (08:00 GMT) – 6am (19:00 GMT) lockdown will remain in force until it is revoked by the Governor-General.